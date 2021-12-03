Ana De Armas Just Took This MCU Star's Place In The Apple Thriller Ghosted

Apple TV+'s initial announcement of its upcoming original movie "Ghosted" included only a few details, but those were enough to imply that it will be a marquee release for the streaming service. Early reports about the film, for example, describe it as an action-adventure romance hybrid akin to "Romancing the Stone," in which a relationship between characters portrayed by Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner develops amidst a globetrotting treasure hunt. Based on this comparison alone, then, "Ghosted" seems likely to benefit from a considerable budget.

Furthermore, most of its cast has yet to be announced save for its two stars. Initially, the film was set to feature Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstays Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in its two central roles. According to a recent report by Deadline, however, Johansson stepped down from the project after identifying a scheduling conflict with a newly-proposed shooting schedule. Now, starring alongside Evans in her stead will be Ana de Armas.