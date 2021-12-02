Veteran Armorer Has Harsh Take On Alec Baldwin's Latest Denial

Before the interview, an excerpt got out where Baldwin claims, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger" (via CNN). He goes on to say, "No no no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never." The assertion implies that the gun went off due to some other force, and according to veteran armorer Steve Wolf, that's simply not possible.

Wolf has more than 30 years of experience in the movie industry, and when asked by TheWrap whether such a thing is feasible, Wolf definitively stated, "On a scale of one to 10? Zero." He went on to explain, "You know, guns don't go up by themselves, right? It's an inanimate object. It has no batteries. It has no timer. It has no web connection. It's not a smart piece of equipment. It's a very reliable device that shoots when you press the trigger, and it doesn't shoot when you don't press the trigger."

Wolf's not the only one questioning Baldwin's claims. Sheriff Adan Mendoza told Fox News, "Guns don't just go off. So whatever needs to happen to manipulate the firearm, he did that, and it was in his hands." Stay tuned for the ABC News special airing tonight, which is bound to bring more details of this case to light.