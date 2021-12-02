Veteran Armorer Has Harsh Take On Alec Baldwin's Latest Denial
Tragedy struck the entertainment industry when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the upcoming Western "Rust." The investigation into the accident remains ongoing, but from the reports we have so far, a live round of ammunition was loaded into a prop gun that was then handed to actor Alec Baldwin. The projectile struck both Hutchins and director Joel Souza, injuring the latter.
As authorities try to determine how the live round ended up on a film set, the saga continues to unfold in new ways. Baldwin has sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News. George Stephanopolous will interview him about the incident, which will air on December 2 at 8:00 p.m. E.T. But prior to the show airing, certain segments have gotten out, including a transcription with Baldwin claiming he didn't pull the trigger to the gun. It's resulted in some backlash in the hours leading up to the special.
Veteran armorer Steve Wolf says there's a 'zero' percent chance Baldwin's claim is accurate
Before the interview, an excerpt got out where Baldwin claims, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger" (via CNN). He goes on to say, "No no no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never." The assertion implies that the gun went off due to some other force, and according to veteran armorer Steve Wolf, that's simply not possible.
Wolf has more than 30 years of experience in the movie industry, and when asked by TheWrap whether such a thing is feasible, Wolf definitively stated, "On a scale of one to 10? Zero." He went on to explain, "You know, guns don't go up by themselves, right? It's an inanimate object. It has no batteries. It has no timer. It has no web connection. It's not a smart piece of equipment. It's a very reliable device that shoots when you press the trigger, and it doesn't shoot when you don't press the trigger."
Wolf's not the only one questioning Baldwin's claims. Sheriff Adan Mendoza told Fox News, "Guns don't just go off. So whatever needs to happen to manipulate the firearm, he did that, and it was in his hands." Stay tuned for the ABC News special airing tonight, which is bound to bring more details of this case to light.