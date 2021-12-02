Did The New Hawkeye Trailer Tease Yelena's Return?

Around the 12-second mark of the 15-second promo, an obscured figure wearing a five-eyed visor appears on screen for less than a second. Next, a shocked Kate Bishop appears and asks someone offscreen, "Who's that?" While it is unknown if the two quick segments are directly related, speculation about the figure has so far focused on Yelena Belova. Yelena's extensive comic book history shows us that, not unlike Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Yelena has used more than one alias before. One of those names could give Marvel fans a better idea of exactly whose face is hidden behind that visor.

Yelena made her first comic book appearance in "Inhumans" #5, released in March 1999 (via Marvel). Seven years later, in "New Avengers" Annual #1 (via Marvel), Yelena became known as Super-Adaptoid, a being with the ability to absorb other powers (not completely unlike Maya Lopez's ability to copy skills). During her time as Super-Adaptoid, Yelena's character design featured a visor noticeably similar to the one spotted in the "Hawkeye" promo, though her comic book counterpart sported six eyes, instead of five.

Whether Yelena is the figure spotted in the promo is not known for certain, but with the season already halfway over, she's bound to appear soon enough. Disney+ will release new episodes of "Hawkeye" every Wednesday until the season finale on December 22 (via IMDb).