Discovery Channel Just Dropped Amazing News For BattleBots Fans

The merest mention of "BattleBots" brings a tear in the eyes of the faithful who have spent many an hour being greatly entertained by the awesome, armor-wrecking battles the show offers — as well as the funny, flailing ones in which the participants' controls and weaponry fail right from the get-go, leading to an effect not unlike a toddler attempting to control an RC car that's rapidly running out of juice.

"BattleBots" occupies a well-oiled and ominously clanking corner of popular culture. How could it not? After all, it has been the go-to destination for real-life, bona fide robot battles that are so cool that even the late, great Grant Imahara and his fellow "MythBusters" megaminds have gotten in on the action with robots of their own. It's the kind of experience that you want future generations to savor like you did when you were a kid, and preferably, not just as reruns of the old shows. Fortunately, there's a decent chance that Discovery Channel will keep on maintaining the show's legacy, seeing as the network just dropped amazing news for "BattleBots" fans.