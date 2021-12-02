Discovery Channel Just Dropped Amazing News For BattleBots Fans
The merest mention of "BattleBots" brings a tear in the eyes of the faithful who have spent many an hour being greatly entertained by the awesome, armor-wrecking battles the show offers — as well as the funny, flailing ones in which the participants' controls and weaponry fail right from the get-go, leading to an effect not unlike a toddler attempting to control an RC car that's rapidly running out of juice.
"BattleBots" occupies a well-oiled and ominously clanking corner of popular culture. How could it not? After all, it has been the go-to destination for real-life, bona fide robot battles that are so cool that even the late, great Grant Imahara and his fellow "MythBusters" megaminds have gotten in on the action with robots of their own. It's the kind of experience that you want future generations to savor like you did when you were a kid, and preferably, not just as reruns of the old shows. Fortunately, there's a decent chance that Discovery Channel will keep on maintaining the show's legacy, seeing as the network just dropped amazing news for "BattleBots" fans.
BattleBots are about to make a big comeback
Discovery Channel has heard every "BattleBots" fan's humble wish, and it looks like the network is planning to bring the show back, per an exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter. Ever knowledgeable about the allure of big chunks of metal fighting for victory, the channel has renewed the show. What's more, it looks like "BattleBots" is coming back even sooner than you think, since the new season is set to premiere on January 6, 2022. In fact, the it already has a pretty neat trailer.
It's pretty pointless to delve too long on what the new season is going to be about — a grand tournament in the iconic BattleBox arena in Las Vegas, of course — but you might be intrigued to find out that many of the franchise's old favorites are set to make a comeback. From End Game and Tombstone to Minotaur and Whiplash, competitors both new and upgraded are on their way to defang each other in a bid for glory. You can also expect Faruq Tauheed to return as the ring announcer, and Chris Rose and Kenny Florian to return as commentators. In other words — exciting times ahead!