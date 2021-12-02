Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Clip Reveals A Totally New Location
Ask any '80s or '90s kid, and they likely remember how terrified they were watching "Jurassic Park" for the first time. The original Steven Spielberg film was groundbreaking with its incredible special effects, truly making the cloned dinosaurs of Isla Nubar feel real. The scariness of the dinosaurs left audiences wanting more, and the film grew into an incredibly successful franchise, the latest installment being the upcoming "Jurassic World: Dominion."
However, the team at Universal Pictures recognized that even today's kids might be a bit too frightened by the lifelike dinosaurs, so the franchise has also branched off into a very successful animated show called "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," which premiered on Netflix in 2020. The series follows a group of teenagers who win a once-in-a-lifetime visit to Camp Cretaceous, but are soon met with chaos as the dinosaurs escape and run amok on the island. Critics appreciate the youth-friendly take on the "Jurassic Park" franchise, with Brooke Bajgrowicz of Mashable calling the series "a spirited romp through the jungle [that] will surprise and delight the young audience it was designed for."
Now "Camp Cretaceous" is gearing up for its hotly anticipated fourth season, and fans just got a look at a very interesting new location in the show.
The campers encounter a mysterious spot in the desert
In this new clip of "Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous," released by DreamWorks on their official YouTube channel, audiences get a sneak peek at the exciting adventures awaiting the protagonist Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams) and the rest of the campers. The clip starts with the group walking through the desert when another main character, Kenji (Ryan Potter), trips over a large piece of iron in the sand.
The kids decide to follow the prints leading away from the metal and are met with an invisible wall. After some pushing against the barrier, Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) unlocks it to reveal a mysterious aboveground hallway completely hidden from plain sight. The hallway ends with what appears to be a huge, intricate safe door. But what is hiding behind it?
Audiences will have to wait and see exactly what new adventures the campers will face in the upcoming season, premiering on Netflix on December 3, 2021. However, after three seasons of "Camp Cretaceous," we have no doubt that even more excitement — and terrifying dinosaurs — are awaiting this group of thrill-seeking teens.