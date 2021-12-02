Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Clip Reveals A Totally New Location

Ask any '80s or '90s kid, and they likely remember how terrified they were watching "Jurassic Park" for the first time. The original Steven Spielberg film was groundbreaking with its incredible special effects, truly making the cloned dinosaurs of Isla Nubar feel real. The scariness of the dinosaurs left audiences wanting more, and the film grew into an incredibly successful franchise, the latest installment being the upcoming "Jurassic World: Dominion."

However, the team at Universal Pictures recognized that even today's kids might be a bit too frightened by the lifelike dinosaurs, so the franchise has also branched off into a very successful animated show called "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," which premiered on Netflix in 2020. The series follows a group of teenagers who win a once-in-a-lifetime visit to Camp Cretaceous, but are soon met with chaos as the dinosaurs escape and run amok on the island. Critics appreciate the youth-friendly take on the "Jurassic Park" franchise, with Brooke Bajgrowicz of Mashable calling the series "a spirited romp through the jungle [that] will surprise and delight the young audience it was designed for."

Now "Camp Cretaceous" is gearing up for its hotly anticipated fourth season, and fans just got a look at a very interesting new location in the show.