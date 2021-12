Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Crazy Way J.K. Simmons Found Out He Was Joining The Spider-Man Franchise

In an era where most wrote off comic book movies as hokey novelties, director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" from 2002 truly broke the mold. Though it leaned into the colorful campiness of the source material, it managed to captivate mainstream audiences in ways that previous Marvel-based offerings simply couldn't. Not to mention, it boasted some unforgettable, career-defining performances from Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Willem Dafoe as Peter Parker, Mary Jane "MJ" Watson, and Norman Osborn — aka the Green Goblin –, respectively. However, none were as spot on to the pages of Marvel Comics as J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson.

JJJ debuted in live-action as a supporting player in "Spider-Man," and given Simmons' scene-stealing portrayal of the Daily Bugle figurehead, it should come as no surprise that he stuck around for both "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man 3." Those three films combined packed in quite a few iconic Jameson one-liners and motor-mouthed monologues, and yet fans wanted more. Thankfully, they got their wish roughly 12 years after "Spider-Man 3" hit theaters when Simmons returned to a rebooted version of the role in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," making him a fully-fledged member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the long-anticipated, multiverse-crumbling "Spider-Man: No Way Home" approaches, interest has renewed in Raimi's classic Spidey trilogy. As a result, the bizarre story of how J.K. Simmons learned of his J. Jonah Jameson casting for the 2002 feature has come to light.