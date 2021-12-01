The Crazy Way J.K. Simmons Found Out He Was Joining The Spider-Man Franchise

In an era where most wrote off comic book movies as hokey novelties, director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" from 2002 truly broke the mold. Though it leaned into the colorful campiness of the source material, it managed to captivate mainstream audiences in ways that previous Marvel-based offerings simply couldn't. Not to mention, it boasted some unforgettable, career-defining performances from Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Willem Dafoe as Peter Parker, Mary Jane "MJ" Watson, and Norman Osborn — aka the Green Goblin –, respectively. However, none were as spot on to the pages of Marvel Comics as J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson.

JJJ debuted in live-action as a supporting player in "Spider-Man," and given Simmons' scene-stealing portrayal of the Daily Bugle figurehead, it should come as no surprise that he stuck around for both "Spider-Man 2" and "Spider-Man 3." Those three films combined packed in quite a few iconic Jameson one-liners and motor-mouthed monologues, and yet fans wanted more. Thankfully, they got their wish roughly 12 years after "Spider-Man 3" hit theaters when Simmons returned to a rebooted version of the role in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," making him a fully-fledged member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the long-anticipated, multiverse-crumbling "Spider-Man: No Way Home" approaches, interest has renewed in Raimi's classic Spidey trilogy. As a result, the bizarre story of how J.K. Simmons learned of his J. Jonah Jameson casting for the 2002 feature has come to light.