A New Cinematic Universe Based On Stan Lee's Horror Output Is In The Works

Stan Lee may be known for creating iconic superheroes, but his work transcends those characters. With that in mind, filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov is set to reveal Lee's less-celebrated ventures into the horror genre. The director — along with his production company Bazeleves — will be developing a cinematic universe unlike anything Marvel fans know (via Deadline).

The director isn't new to the genre. His "Night Watch" and "Day Watch" films found success outside of Russia. In both, Bekmambetov focuses on a larger-than-life world full of supernatural elements like vampires and witches (via NY Times). Both films were loosely based on the works of celebrated Russian fantasist Sergei Lukyanenko, so he's no stranger to adaptation.

Bekmambetov isn't alone in the Lee-related venture. Notable among those entities partnering on the project is Lee's own POW! Entertainment. The late comic master's company is more than ready for the response from eager fans. POW! Entertainment's president Gill Champion spoke to Deadline about the news: "Stan relished revisiting the [horror] genre a few years ago when he wrote these stories, and we are excited to bring them to life with a director as visionary as Timur Bekmambetov. We think fans will be surprised to experience a darker side of Stan Lee that they've never witnessed before!"