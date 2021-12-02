Director Johannes Roberts Dishes On Making Resident Evil Scary Again - Exclusive

Getting handed the reins to the most popular video game-based movie franchise in history is one thing. Being given the mandate to reboot it is another. Writer-director Johannes Roberts took on both with his new film, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," which shifts the emphasis away from the action of the first six films in the series — the Milla Jovovich era — and back toward the chilling survival horror that was such a key component of the games' astonishing success.

Based on the first two titles in the series, with perhaps a bit more pulled from "Resident Evil 2," the new movie brings together largely faithful versions of well-known original game characters like Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), her brother Chris (Robbie Amell), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) and places them at the original ground zero of the games' monstrous zombie outbreak.

The movie takes place in the bowels of the Spencer Mansion and the corridors of the Raccoon City Police Department, all in the shadow of the ever-present Umbrella Corporation and the horrific experiments that turned sleepy Raccoon City into hell on Earth. There are betrayals and revelations also more or less right out of the games as the main cast comes under siege from Umbrella's creations.

"When I came on, the pitch was very much to go back to the games and to tell something super scary," Roberts tells Looper about his own mission brief, "and to basically go to recreate the feelings I had when I was playing the games as a kid."