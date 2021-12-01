The Real Reason Ridley Scott Backed Out Of Adapting Dune

For decades, Frank Herbert's acclaimed 1965 science fiction novel "Dune" had repeatedly proven itself difficult to adapt to screen, until Denis Villeneuve's 2021 adaptation managed to successfully capture the sprawling story. Villeneuve's film is technically the third live-action adaptation of the novel, but already, it is widely considered the best.

Before this, though, fans had settled for John Harrison's three-part TV miniseries, which was a mostly faithful adaptation except for the fact that it lacked the scale of the original story. Despite this criticism, it was universally agreed that Harrison's "Dune" was an improvement over the 1984 adaptation directed by David Lynch.

Lynch, a revered director with a distinct surrealistic style, has disowned his adaptation of "Dune" and avoids discussing the critically-panned project to this day. Lynch and Harrison were not the only directors who attempted to bring the sandy world of Dune to life on film, though. Arthur P. Jacobs, Alejandro Jodorowsky, and Ridley Scott had each made their own attempts to direct "Dune," and recently, Scott spoke about why his "Dune" never came to fruition — and it's not why you'd think.