Hannah John-Kamen Reveals What It's Really Like To Audition For Star Wars

Being one of the biggest franchises on the planet, the filmmakers behind "Star Wars" are obliged to keep many things under wraps during auditions. According to Hannah John-Kamen, however, that secrecy doesn't end once they cast you.

In her interview with THR, John-Kamen noted that the scenes she read for her audition were obviously not from the film, as the studio wouldn't release any details about the plot, characters, or anything to anyone who didn't need to know. Going into further detail about her personal experience, she said, "I read a very random scene that was written just for the audition, and then I got a call from my agent who said, 'You've got a job in Star Wars.'"

But even after the contracts were signed, John-Kamen was still in the dark for a while about who she was even playing, while her lines were given to her at the very last minute to avoid exposure. The actress explained that "you don't quite know what's happening, and even on the day, I didn't get my sides until after breakfast. That's how secretive it has to be. So I couldn't tell anyone what I was doing because I didn't even know. So I turned up, and throughout the day, you just worked out what you were going to say."

While this might seem annoying from an actor's perspective, it actually makes some sense. After all, if an audition fails, then vital information about the story could leak rather easily. With millions of dollars on the line, the "Star Wars" filmmakers need to do everything in their power to avoid any information going public before the film hits theaters.