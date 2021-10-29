Hannah John-Kamen Is Jill Valentine In A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette
Hannah John-Kamen has had quite the rise in stardom over the years. Not very many people can say they had their feature film debut in a "Star Wars" flick, but the small role of a First Order Officer in "The Force Awakens" paved the way for great things to come for the actress. She then went on to have antagonistic roles in "Ready Player One" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and now, audiences are about to see her as a very different kind of character once she appears as Jill Valentine in "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City."
The highly-anticipated reboot of the long-running horror series takes things back to their origins. Drawing influence from the beginning of the video game franchise, the reboot should scratch that itch for fans who have wanted to see more of the Umbrella Corporation on the big screen. The movie becomes exclusive to theaters on November 24, 2021, so for the time being, you'll have to satiate your horror sensibilities by checking out the latest featurette that shows off John-Kamen's Jill Valentine.
Welcome to Raccoon City shows Jill Valentine in her prime
In the games, Jill Valentine is competent in her line of work. She can hang with the big dogs, which is one of the reasons why she was so much fun to play as a protagonist. It looks like she's retaining her level of dedication and for the upcoming horror flick, as the featurette shows Jill having a blast with firearms.
Judging from the new footage on display, Jill's fairly trigger happy. She's quick with the guns, so suffice to say, she'll likely have some pretty stellar action sequences in "Welcome to Raccoon City." And while she may be fast on the draw, she has a softer side to her, as well. As the clips point out, she's fiercely loyal to her team. She's more than willing to put her life on the line for her comrades, and Hannah John-Kamen embodies both aspects of the character so incredibly well.
John-Kamen sounds like she had a blast portraying the character, as she's been a long-time fan of horror projects. Outside of a couple roles in "Black Mirror," she hasn't really had a chance to delve into the genre, but that's all set to change on November 24.