Hannah John-Kamen Is Jill Valentine In A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette

Hannah John-Kamen has had quite the rise in stardom over the years. Not very many people can say they had their feature film debut in a "Star Wars" flick, but the small role of a First Order Officer in "The Force Awakens" paved the way for great things to come for the actress. She then went on to have antagonistic roles in "Ready Player One" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and now, audiences are about to see her as a very different kind of character once she appears as Jill Valentine in "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City."

The highly-anticipated reboot of the long-running horror series takes things back to their origins. Drawing influence from the beginning of the video game franchise, the reboot should scratch that itch for fans who have wanted to see more of the Umbrella Corporation on the big screen. The movie becomes exclusive to theaters on November 24, 2021, so for the time being, you'll have to satiate your horror sensibilities by checking out the latest featurette that shows off John-Kamen's Jill Valentine.