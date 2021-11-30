Locke And Key Stars Tease Big Season 3 News

For years now, Netflix has been pumping out original programs and movies left and right of all varieties. Some have stuck and earned their place in pop culture, while others have fallen into relative obscurity. One such title that falls into the former category is "Locke & Key" from Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the show follows the three children of the late Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) as they uncover the supernatural secrets of the family home, Keyhouse Manor.

Combining the best elements of the fantasy and horror genre, "Locke & Key" has become a favorite of Netflix subscribers. Not long after the debut of its first 10-episode season in February of 2020, it didn't take long for viewers to voice their interest in more installments. Though they had to wait a bit, they finally got their wish in late October of 2021 — supplying them yet another 10 episodes to enjoy from the comfort of their living rooms. Naturally, it should come as no surprise that there's once again fervent demand for more "Locke & Key" content.

Thankfully for those who've already burned through "Locke & Key" Season 2, a Season 3 update has come to light that will have you jumping for joy.