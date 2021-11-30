Jessica Henwick Was Presented With A Crazy Ultimatum To Star In The Matrix

"The Matrix Resurrections," the upcoming and highly anticipated fourth entry in the "Matrix" franchise, is set to bring back central stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively. The long-awaited sequel will take place 20 years after the events of the franchise's third installment, "The Matrix Revolutions," and will somehow see Neo and Trinity brought back to life after their deaths in that film. Of course, in this current era of endless franchise reboots and remakes, the fact that a popular property like the "Matrix" series is returning for a fourth installment isn't all that surprising.

"The Matrix Resurrections" will also feature the franchise debuts of a lot of new characters, as well as some new actors playing old characters. That includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a younger Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, and Neil Patrick Harris as a character whose name hasn't yet been revealed. Simply put, the film boasts a stacked cast, one that'll help bring the "Matrix" franchise into the modern era.

However, it turns out that Henwick was presented with quite an ultimatum from Warner Bros. when it came time for her to audition for her part in "The Matrix Resurrections."