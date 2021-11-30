Spider-Man Just Beat The Avengers For This Wild All-Time Record

Given the insane level of anticipation for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the high demand for cinema tickets this week was as shocking as potentially seeing more than one wall-crawler in the upcoming three-quel. Cinema sites buckled under the pressure of the film's immense demand, and fans around the world fought tooth and WiFi signals to get their hands on a coveted seat for Spidey's upcoming adventure. But just how many of those devoted web-heads sat waiting, champing at the bit to secure tickets for the release of Marvel and Sony's biggest movie of the year? The answer is enough to make any Spider-Man do a flip, no matter which one's your favorite.

After doing the math that confirms extra ticket machines might well be needed on reserve, it turns out sales for early showings of Marvel and Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were through the roof. As revealed by Fandango's official Twitter account, Tom Holland's next eight-legged caper officially stole an impressive crown from sibling film "Avengers: Endgame."