Shang-Chi Deleted Scene Would Have Revealed A Shocking Detail About Razor Fist

Set during the already uncomfortable family dinner we see in the final film, Tony Leung's charismatic bad Dad Wenwu reveals how Razor Fist came into his villainous organization.

After being abandoned by Shang-Chi years before, Wenwu came across Razor Fist, who is actually named Matei, in Romania. The crime lord saw enough in the young boy to take him under his corrupt wing, and the adoption eventually led Matei to slip into the Ten Rings, where he eventually took up the moniker of Razor Fist ... even though, as explained by Awkwafina's Katy, the name doesn't actually make a whole lot of sense.

While this scene may have provided some additional depth to Munteanu's brutish henchman, it also probably would have demanded a greater focus on Razor Fist, in general, as well as more scenes between him and Shang-Chi, all of which would have unnecessarily slowed the film down. Still, there's always a chance that Razor Fist's storyline could be sharpened up for the next time we're reunited with the world of Shang-Chi, whenever that will be.