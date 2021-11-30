Shang-Chi Deleted Scene Would Have Revealed A Shocking Detail About Razor Fist
Perhaps Marvel's biggest movie of 2021 thus far — well, besides that tiny upcoming motion picture involving a certain friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — was "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which finally introduced the martial artist superhero to audiences for the first time. Exploring all-new territory that had yet to be revealed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film was rife with surprises. It saw us finally come face-to-face with the original Mandarin, true leader of the Ten Rings organization, as well as being reunited with the old fake Mandarin that had a love of acting and soccer. However, some shocking segments didn't quite make the cut, as revealed in an all-new deleted scene from the film.
Revealed on Marvel's official YouTube channel, in anticipation of "Shang-Chi" arriving on Blu-Ray, a new video shows one of the many deleted scenes that will make its way to the shiny disc. This particular clip shines some more light on Florian Munteanu's blade-wielding baddie, Razor Fist, giving him the unexpected backstory that, initially, he was set to be our hero's adopted brother.
The new deleted scene has a tense discovery, and a few laughs
Set during the already uncomfortable family dinner we see in the final film, Tony Leung's charismatic bad Dad Wenwu reveals how Razor Fist came into his villainous organization.
After being abandoned by Shang-Chi years before, Wenwu came across Razor Fist, who is actually named Matei, in Romania. The crime lord saw enough in the young boy to take him under his corrupt wing, and the adoption eventually led Matei to slip into the Ten Rings, where he eventually took up the moniker of Razor Fist ... even though, as explained by Awkwafina's Katy, the name doesn't actually make a whole lot of sense.
While this scene may have provided some additional depth to Munteanu's brutish henchman, it also probably would have demanded a greater focus on Razor Fist, in general, as well as more scenes between him and Shang-Chi, all of which would have unnecessarily slowed the film down. Still, there's always a chance that Razor Fist's storyline could be sharpened up for the next time we're reunited with the world of Shang-Chi, whenever that will be.