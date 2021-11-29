Boys In The Boat Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
A great sports story is something to behold. Watching an underdog competitor like Rocky Balboa beat the odds and become a true champion is one of the most satisfying experiences a movie can provide. This fact rings even more true when the film in question is based on a true story. Such is the case for actor George Clooney's upcoming movie, "Boys in the Boat." Based on the bestselling 2013 novel by Daniel James Brown, "Boys in the Boat" tells the amazing story of how the American rowing team won Gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
The film is still deep in development, but recent casting announcements from the filmmakers indicate a promising project on the horizon. Additionally, with Clooney in the co-director's seat, the film is sure to gain some attention from both moviegoers and critics. With that in mind, here is what we know so far about the release date, cast, and plot of "Boys in the Boat."
What is the release date for Boys in the Boat?
At the current moment, there is no confirmed release date for "Boys in the Boat." While Clooney has been working toward producing this picture for a long time, the project has been put on hold for a variety of reasons, including Clooney's decision to direct the film "Tender Bar." Now, it finally seems like the actor has gotten the ball rolling with "Boys in the Boat." MGM and Smokehouse Pictures have finally settled on a star for the picture. Furthermore, writer Mark L. Smith has finished the final version of the screenplay.
With this in mind, it's no stretch of the imagination to expect "Boys in the Boat" to be released in the next 2-3 years. The project still needs to be filmed before beginning post-production, and while it is not clear exactly how long that process is expected to take for "Boys in the Boat," many films complete it within the aforementioned time frame. Unfortunately, a more specific date cannot be given at this time. That being said, more news on the film is sure to break as it gets closer to being finished.
Who is in the cast of Boys in the Boat?
While the esteemed George Clooney is closely tied to this project — being its co-director along with Grant Heslove — however, it doesn't look as though he will be starring in it any time soon. That being said, the filmmakers have revealed their chosen star for "Boys in the Boat." It is British actor Callum Turner. Turner has earned renown for his BAFTA-nominated role in the TV series, "The Capture," along with his role as Theseus Scamander in the "Harry Potter" spin-off series, "Fantastic Beasts" (via Deadline)
So far, Turner is the only confirmed star for the film. Presumably, though specific casting information remains very sparse, he will portray Joe Rantz, one of the men on that fateful 1936 Olympic rowing team and the focus of Brown's original novel. Unfortunately, moviegoers cannot know for sure until MGM comes forward with more information.
What is the plot of Boys in the Boat?
In 1936, the world was a messy and complicated place. Many countries were still struggling in the midst of the Great Depression, America included. But while financial problems still plagued the globe, Germany experienced great economic recovery until Adolf Hitler's Nazi Regime. Part of displaying this came in the 1936 Berlin Games, where Germany took away more than a few gold medals (via PBS).
In spite of all that, however, one poor group of college rowers from the University of Washington managed to beat the odds. Overtaking many other esteemed and experienced rowing teams, Joe Rantz and his fellow rowers manage to grab a gold for America, changing the sport forever.
The focus of "Boys in the Boat," however, does not lie solely with the U.S. Olympic team's victory, but with their path leading up to that day. Each of the rowers in that boat experienced their own hardships as a result of the Depression, and overcame them to make it to that fateful competition.