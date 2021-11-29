Boys In The Boat Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

A great sports story is something to behold. Watching an underdog competitor like Rocky Balboa beat the odds and become a true champion is one of the most satisfying experiences a movie can provide. This fact rings even more true when the film in question is based on a true story. Such is the case for actor George Clooney's upcoming movie, "Boys in the Boat." Based on the bestselling 2013 novel by Daniel James Brown, "Boys in the Boat" tells the amazing story of how the American rowing team won Gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

The film is still deep in development, but recent casting announcements from the filmmakers indicate a promising project on the horizon. Additionally, with Clooney in the co-director's seat, the film is sure to gain some attention from both moviegoers and critics. With that in mind, here is what we know so far about the release date, cast, and plot of "Boys in the Boat."