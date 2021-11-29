Chucky Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

The horror television series, "Chucky" — based on the "Child's Play" horror film franchise — premiered simultaneously on Syfy and the USA Network on October 12, 2021. Taking place after the events of the 2017 film, "Cult of Chucky," the series follows 14-year-old Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) who buys a Good Guy doll for an art project only to discover that the doll is possessed by the serial killer Charles Lee Ray — aka Chucky. After the doll commits several murders in Jake's town of Hackensack, New Jersey, Jake himself becomes a suspect. The series was created by Don Mancini, who had previously directed three of the "Chucky" films and written several of the films in the "Child's Play" franchise. Mancini also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The first season of "Chucky" received mostly positive reviews — it currently holds a high 90% Tomatometer score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Summing up much of the praise, John Doyle of Globe and Mail wrote, "Chucky is a delight; a warped, wise, funny and very droll series with bits of gore thrown in, but nothing gory enough to hurt your head. It's a rigorous reinvention."

Now, much to the delight of the show's fans, the series has just received a second season renewal, as reported by TVLine. Here's everything we know so far about "Chucky" Season 2.