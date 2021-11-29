The Abandons: Western Set At Netflix From Sons Of Anarchy Creator

"Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter has scored a deal to bring another TV series to life.

Sutter's career has had its fair share of successes and missteps over the years. Early on in his career, he wrote numerous episodes of the dark police drama, "The Shield," which lasted for seven seasons on FX after premiering in 2002. Meanwhile, from 2008 to 2014, Sutter's "Sons of Anarchy" similarly spanned seven seasons, and opened the door for its spin-off, "Mayans M.C.," to premiere several years later. As of this writing, "Mayans M.C." has aired three seasons to date, and was renewed for a fourth season in May, which will air sometime in 2022.

Despite the popularity of those three shows, Sutter's "The Bastard Executioner" only lasted for one ten-episode season on FX before being axed due to its low ratings (via Deadline). The producer shared his reaction to the cancellation with Deadline in 2015, stating, "This is not a mutual decision; because at the end of the day, I don't make the call. But I knew it was heartbreaking for [FX Chairman John] Landgraf and I basically said, look, I know what's going to happen here. And he said, how do you want to tell everyone."

Now, Sutter is preparing to bring another period drama to life on the small screen.