American Rust Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

As we noted in our writeup of whether "American Rust" would get a second season, Season 1 ended on so many cliffhangers that it's pretty obvious where the show might go next. The big development is that, after spending Season 1 investigating Billy for the murder of cop-turned-drug dealer Steve Novick, Del finds himself now covering up a triple homicide that he himself committed. If you didn't see it, Del was forced to kill two of Novick's associates as well as their 87-year-old cousin in self-defense. At the end of Season 1, Del's deputy Steve Park (Robert Yang) was suspicious of Del's involvement in the killings. So, in a hypothetical Season 2, Del would find himself in Billy's shoes, with Steve Park playing the Del role. Del also found at the end of Season 2 that Novick's real killer was Billy's friend Isaac English (David Alvarez), and that Isaac killed Novick to protect Billy. Del decided to cover up Isaac's involvement. So, in Season 2, Del will be a very busy man.

Otherwise, things are plenty dramatic in the Poe household — which technically doesn't exist any more. Billy's mother Grace burned down her own house to give her an excuse to get closer to Del. She was also trying to unionize the workers at the warehouse where she worked, an effort that ultimately failed. Finally, Billy himself received a nasty prison beat-down that left him in a coma. All in all, there's plenty of story that "American Rust" Season 2 could pick up.