The Mad Max Spin-Off Furiosa Just Lost This Major Cast Member

If you're going to follow up what many believe to be one of the greatest action movies ever made, you're likely going to experience some speed bumps along the way. At least, that's certainly turning out to be the case with "Furiosa."

Fans were understandably overjoyed when it was originally revealed that "Mad Max: Fury Road" director, George Miller, was headed back to the franchise's post-apocalyptic world for an all-new prequel film titled "Furiosa." While it was bittersweet to learn that Charlize Theron won't be reprising her role as the prequel's titular character, it didn't take long for some exciting cast members to start signing on to the project.

For instance, it was announced in 2020 that Anya-Taylor Joy will take on the titular role in "Furiosa," with actors Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also joining to pay witness (pun very much intended) to the film's inevitable chaos. Unfortunately, Deadline has now broken the news that "Candyman" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will no longer be appearing in "Furiosa."