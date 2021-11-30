The John Carpenter Movie That Inspired Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City - Exclusive

When writer and director Johannes Roberts was recruited to reboot the "Resident Evil" franchise, he had one thing on his mind: He wanted to make it scary again.

The six previous films based on the game, starring Milla Jovovich, were more action-oriented and liberally adapted from the popular Capcom survival horror series. Roberts was interested in taking the film franchise back to the beginning, basing "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" largely on the first two games in the series and bringing back characters like Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), all of whom had often been portrayed quite differently in the earlier movies.

Not only was Roberts yearning to take "Resident Evil" into the realm of pure zombie horror again, but he wanted to also make it a siege movie, with Redfield, Valentine, Kennedy and the rest of the cast battling the horrid monsters created by the Umbrella Corporation both in the eerie Spencer Mansion and the bowels of the Raccoon City Police headquarters. To create the kind of suspense he wanted, with an ensemble of characters slowly gathering together against an unstoppable force in a closed location, there was one film in particular that inspired Roberts.

"I was like, 'This is my benchmark for how we are going to bring everyone together,'" Roberts tells Looper about the film in question. "So I very much looked at that."