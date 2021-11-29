David Tennant's Next New Series Just Got Incredible News
Favorite Doctor for some, David Tennant, is set to appear as another beloved hero in 2022. This next role won't see him jump inside a police box but rather an equally iconic hot air balloon. Airing on Masterpiece PBS in the new year, BBC One's "Around the World in 80 Days" will see Tennant take on the part of legendary explorer Phileas Fogg in a new adaptation of the classic Jules Verne story of the same name.
Looking to be "epic" in every sense of the world, the teaser trailer was already released recently, highlighting Fogg's famous adventure to travel the globe in the titular timespan (via YouTube). On his way, he finds himself in all manner of dangerous ordeals and perilous encounters alongside journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) and sharp-minded valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma). Their chemistry and the story being helmed by showrunner Caleb Ranson has done something right, as the studio is taking the next step in its investment in the show before its U.S. Season 1 debut.
Around the World in 80 Days is getting a second season
This week, Deadline reports that producers Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment confirmed Tennant's new take on Jules Verne's Phileas Fogg will be back for seconds after its eight-episode debut season. While they have signed off on a second season, it has not been confirmed if the Season 1 cast has signed on to return. However, hopes are high that they will jump back in the hot air balloon for another go around the globe.
In addition to "Around the World in 80 Days" scoring a second season, Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment will also pull another tale from Verne's legendary bookshelf for a new adaptation: "Journey to the Center of the Earth." According to Deadline, that project is still in its infancy, but given the high hopes for "Around the World in 80 Days," we can expect another massive production of the same standard.
It's great to see such faith in a project that has yet to be shown to audiences. We can only hope they've placed the right bets when "Around the World in 80 Days" arrives on Masterpiece PBS on January 2, 2022.