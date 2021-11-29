David Tennant's Next New Series Just Got Incredible News

This week, Deadline reports that producers Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment confirmed Tennant's new take on Jules Verne's Phileas Fogg will be back for seconds after its eight-episode debut season. While they have signed off on a second season, it has not been confirmed if the Season 1 cast has signed on to return. However, hopes are high that they will jump back in the hot air balloon for another go around the globe.

In addition to "Around the World in 80 Days" scoring a second season, Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment will also pull another tale from Verne's legendary bookshelf for a new adaptation: "Journey to the Center of the Earth." According to Deadline, that project is still in its infancy, but given the high hopes for "Around the World in 80 Days," we can expect another massive production of the same standard.

It's great to see such faith in a project that has yet to be shown to audiences. We can only hope they've placed the right bets when "Around the World in 80 Days" arrives on Masterpiece PBS on January 2, 2022.