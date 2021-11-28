The Ending Of Estranged Explained

By having Jan's real mother be the impoverished and powerless victim of rape and oppression, the film attempts to explore both the cyclical terror of injustice, and the ways in which insularity (whether brought on by wealth or poverty) can cause otherwise rational people to behave in truly horrific ways. Marylin allows her daughter to be gaslit, imprisoned, beaten, raped, and impregnated, all in an effort (or so she tells herself) to keep her family "together." On the flip side, Jan's real father felt justified in stealing a woman's child to save face, while his wife (for a handful of years, at least) was willing to raise that child as her own, also in an attempt to maintain the status quo.

In the end, Jan kills her fake father and her half brother, allows her mother Marylin to kill herself, and manages to escape. Interestingly, we never see Jan hop in a car with Thomas, the butler hero, and flee the property. Instead, the film concludes with the abused protagonist sitting on the front porch of the property in a blood-soaked nightgown, still trapped in her own broken, memory-less, and pregnant body. Presumably, this image is a visual reinforcement of a fear harbored by many: that is, that no matter what we do, no matter how far we run, and no matter how thoroughly we attempt to forget, the past is its own special kind of prison — one from which there is no actual means of escape.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).