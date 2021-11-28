Out Of All The Plot Twists On Law & Order: SVU, This One Stands Above The Rest

Though Lewis' dramatic turn was by no means the first time "SVU" revealed one of its own to be the perpetrator "all along," it was the first time the series took a beloved recurring character and turned their place in the show's universe upside-down. Suffice it to say, many fans were not impressed. On the series' subreddit, user Str8_OuttaThemyscira expressed disappointment, saying "I just watched Secrets Exhumed and that was NOT okay to ruin Dana Lewis that way. She was a great character and I always enjoyed her stints on the show." Other fans, like user theunderworldqueen, were quick to agree, saying Lewis "had been the only female character that (it) felt like Olivia could confide in," and that "the way they presented Dana's character didn't set any of this up, by any stretch." Another wrote that it was "really trash how her character was ruined," (via Reddit) while others wondered what happened to Lewis' husband (whom she called her "rock") and children.

Though Dana Lewis only popped up in a total of four episodes, her time on the show had left an impression, and one that many fans didn't believe made any sense with the turn her character took in the twist-driven episode. As one fan wrote, "You really think that woman would kill over jealousy and then become an FBI agent for years putting away murderers. Like the hell?" (via Reddit). Others reminded the thread that the story was based on true events, so it's not that unbelievable, considering it actually happened. Ultimately — whether audiences were upset by the twist or not ("what they did to Dana is dirty," wrote one fan) — it remains one of the most surprising in the series' long (and long talked about) history.