One Of 2021's Best Movies May Be This Year's Biggest Box Office Bomb

Of the many feature films released throughout 2021, it's hard to think of one more primed for success than Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel." The venerated director's first of two releases this year (lest we forget the buzzworthy Lady Gaga-starrer "House of Gucci") is adapted from the 2004 Eric Jager novel "The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France." The screenwriting team that transformed Jager's work into a compelling screenplay is comprised of two Oscar winners — Ben Affleck and Matt Damon — and Nicole Holofcener, whose adapted screenplay for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" earned her an Oscar nomination in 2019.

As if these elements aren't compelling enough, "The Last Duel" also boasted an incredible A-list cast. Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer as the film's central trio through which a multi-viewpoint story about the wife (Comer) of a battle-worn knight (Damon) who make a serious criminal allegation against his squire (Driver) unfolds. Not for nothing, the supporting cast also features Affleck, Harriet Walter ("Ted Lasso"), and Martin Csokas ("Kingdom of Heaven").

And yet, for all of its parts, the sum of "The Last Duel" failed to make its mark following its October 15 release. The 20th Century Studios movie underwhelmed at the box office despite a fairly warm critical reception, making for one of the most head-scratching debuts of the year. What happened?