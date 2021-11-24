Cobra Kai Co-Creator Jon Hurwitz Just Teased Amazing News For The Show's Future

Replying to keen "Cobra Kai" fans on social media this week, producer Jon Hurwitz spilled the beans on just how far into the further exploits of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso they are now. Shockingly, the producer revealed that not only is Season 4 done and dusted, but they're close to finishing the next season as well.

The info came about when Hurwitz was asked on Twitter about the upcoming developments in the relationship of two of the show's main characters, Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). Slightly thrown given his place in the timeline, the producer responded, "It's disorienting for me to even try answering this because we're currently filming the final episodes of Season 5. Thankfully whatever I'd say would be a spoiler, so I'll need to refrain."

Tested by another fan about upcoming events, Hurwitz was also asked by @indyflickchick if there was "a definitive number of seasons" set for the show and if they know the right time to tap out. "We know where we're going, but the number of seasons it'll take to get there is yet to be determined," he replied in a cryptic Miyagi-esque fashion.

It's great to know that the show is going for the "no retreat, no surrender" approach and already attacking the fifth season. For now, we can just wait to see how things unfold when "Cobra Kai" returns to Netflix on December 31.