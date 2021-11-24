Cobra Kai Co-Creator Jon Hurwitz Just Teased Amazing News For The Show's Future
To some, the idea of Johnny Lawrence making a comeback was an idea that was doomed to fail. After all, exactly no one was rooting for the bully from "The Karate Kid" after he was crane-kicked out of a championship by Danny LaRusso. Well, that was before three highly acclaimed seasons of the reboot series "Cobra Kai," which takes place 24 years after the events of the original movie trilogy. Since then, Johnny has become a fan favorite, and showrunners have continued to tap into the resurrected "Karate Kid" villain well.
This December, "Cobra Kai" will be heading back onto the mat on Netflix following its jaw-dropping cliffhanger from last year. With Johnny (William Zabka) and Danny (Ralph Macchio) putting their differences aside to bring down Kreese (Martin Kove), who himself has called in Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) for support, hopes are high that it'll pave the way for an epic showdown we can't wait to see. It's a tall order, but one that producer Jon Hurwitz has recently indicated will undoubtedly be met, thanks to a recent Twitter storm that has confirmed one colossal development and a few others as well.
Cobra Kai Season 5 is already being filmed
Replying to keen "Cobra Kai" fans on social media this week, producer Jon Hurwitz spilled the beans on just how far into the further exploits of Johnny Lawrence and Danny LaRusso they are now. Shockingly, the producer revealed that not only is Season 4 done and dusted, but they're close to finishing the next season as well.
The info came about when Hurwitz was asked on Twitter about the upcoming developments in the relationship of two of the show's main characters, Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). Slightly thrown given his place in the timeline, the producer responded, "It's disorienting for me to even try answering this because we're currently filming the final episodes of Season 5. Thankfully whatever I'd say would be a spoiler, so I'll need to refrain."
Tested by another fan about upcoming events, Hurwitz was also asked by @indyflickchick if there was "a definitive number of seasons" set for the show and if they know the right time to tap out. "We know where we're going, but the number of seasons it'll take to get there is yet to be determined," he replied in a cryptic Miyagi-esque fashion.
It's great to know that the show is going for the "no retreat, no surrender" approach and already attacking the fifth season. For now, we can just wait to see how things unfold when "Cobra Kai" returns to Netflix on December 31.