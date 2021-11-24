Spider-Man: No Way Home Launches In-Universe Daily Bugle TikTok Account
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" movies have always retained a bit of a political bent. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" makes the Vulture (Michael Keaton) the primary antagonist as a working-class guy who feels as though he's been screwed over by the elite. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" utilizes Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to make commentary on how the media can be manipulated. It appears as though the MCU is interested in exploring that latter idea even further, thanks to the studio's first official foray into arguably the most popular social media app at the moment — TikTok.
It's not the first time Marvel properties have been promoted on the platform. The studio hyped "Loki" earlier in 2021 with repurposed footage from pre-existing ads, but Marvel's doing something different with the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The TikTok videos you can presently find on the service are entirely unique and actually make use of TikTok trends to great effect.
TikTok was already packed to the brim with content about "No Way Home," with everyone offering their theories and trailer breakdowns. Now, things look like they'll become even more fun, thanks to The Daily Bugle making its way to social media.
Tell us you hate Spider-Man without telling us you hate Spider-Man
The "Spider-Man" franchise lends itself well to social media promotion. After all, the fictitious Daily Bugle plays a prominent force in Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) life, so it only makes sense that in the year 2021, the Bugle would theoretically have some kind of presence on social media. And it's enough to make you want to download TikTok if you don't have an account already.
As of this writing, only a few videos have been uploaded, but it's enough to have a ton of fun, and more are bound to emerge leading up to the release of "No Way Home" on December 17, 2021. Guiding you along your journey on The Daily Bugle's page is Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), who now works as an unpaid intern at the Bugle. Apparently, that "unpaid" part is news to her, as evidenced from the first-ever Bugle video.
The second video allows viewers at home to get in on the fun. It begins with the prompt, "Tell us you hate Spider-Man without telling us you hate Spider-Man." You can stitch the video with whatever response you want, so if you'd like to dip your toes into content creation, it's an easy way to do so.
With less than a month until "No Way Home" comes to theaters, expect the marketing push to really amp up in the next few weeks. More TikToks are inevitably on the way, so follow The Daily Bugle to see more of J. Jonah Jameson, Betty Brant, and the rest of the media company's team.