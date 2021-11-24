Spider-Man: No Way Home Launches In-Universe Daily Bugle TikTok Account

The "Spider-Man" franchise lends itself well to social media promotion. After all, the fictitious Daily Bugle plays a prominent force in Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) life, so it only makes sense that in the year 2021, the Bugle would theoretically have some kind of presence on social media. And it's enough to make you want to download TikTok if you don't have an account already.

As of this writing, only a few videos have been uploaded, but it's enough to have a ton of fun, and more are bound to emerge leading up to the release of "No Way Home" on December 17, 2021. Guiding you along your journey on The Daily Bugle's page is Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), who now works as an unpaid intern at the Bugle. Apparently, that "unpaid" part is news to her, as evidenced from the first-ever Bugle video.

The second video allows viewers at home to get in on the fun. It begins with the prompt, "Tell us you hate Spider-Man without telling us you hate Spider-Man." You can stitch the video with whatever response you want, so if you'd like to dip your toes into content creation, it's an easy way to do so.

With less than a month until "No Way Home" comes to theaters, expect the marketing push to really amp up in the next few weeks. More TikToks are inevitably on the way, so follow The Daily Bugle to see more of J. Jonah Jameson, Betty Brant, and the rest of the media company's team.