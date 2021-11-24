Kevin Smith On A Surprising Sarah Michelle Gellar Audition Before Masters Of The Universe: Revelation - Exclusive

On how her casting came about, Smith recalled, "She was the first person that came up when we were talking about Teela. Most of the writers room, Ted Biaselli, our producer, Rob over at Mattel, Rob David, all of these people are hardcore 'Buffy' people." Though Smith respects the show, he wasn't into "Buffy" quite like the rest of his MOTUR co-workers. "I have nothing but respect for 'Buffy,' but I was not an ardent watcher and stuff, but loved her performances in many other things. So I was down like a clown with the idea of Sarah," Smith noted.

However, Smith wasn't only impressed with Sarah Michelle Gellar's work as an actress, but how she manages to be a superhero both onscreen and with her family. "Working with her was lovely. She's so real, you know what I'm saying? She's more mom than anything else. She's constantly on mom duty. We would have to stop sessions because she had to go pick up kids, and not like 'my people are picking up kids,'" Smith explained. "She's a hands-on mom. So really cool, man, that she's such a well-rounded person. Gives you a great performance, but you expect that because she's been doing it for years. It's so nice that she's an actual human being that you can relate to and stuff. I like her. She's one of my new favorite people."

