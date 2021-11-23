The Devastating Death Of Seinfeld Actor Lou Cutell

Actor Lou Cutell, whose multi-decade-long career spanned programs as disparate as "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "Grey's Anatomy," has died. Per Deadline, Cutell's death was announced by his friend Mark Furman in a Facebook post on Sunday. No cause of death was released at the time. Cutell was 91.

"After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home," Furman's post reads. "A film, theater and character actor. Big Larry in Pee Wee's Big Adventure, Ass Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey's Anatomy S12,E4. He took me to Lucille Ball's house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou."

The actor's career started off in 1961 when he portrayed William Berry in a Broadway production of "The Young Abe Lincoln." Cutell would go on to make a home for himself in television, film, and on stage, establishing himself as a character who had quite a few notable roles through the years.