Who Is The Girl At The End Of Hawkeye Episode 2?

With its first two installments in the books, the latest Disney+ offering from Marvel Studios,' "Hawkeye," is already off to a strong start. Despite preexisting plans to spend the holiday season with his family post-"Avengers: Endgame," Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) gets sucked into a potentially deadly feud between Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and a persistent criminal faction known as the Tracksuit Mafia. Having encountered them before during his time as the Ronin, Hawkeye knows what to expect from the group of villains, or at least that's what he thought prior to the second episode.

In the closing moments of "Hawkeye" episode two, the titular archer gets himself captured by the Tracksuit Mafia as part of his elaborate plan. After some banter with the goons, Barton frees himself from his restraints and takes control of the situation. However, Bishop's unexpected intervention and subsequent failure to contend with her enemies' firearms leads both of our heroes to end up captive. As a result, the Tracksuit Mafia brings one of its figureheads into the equation — a silent, dark-haired woman whose facial expressions and mannerisms indicate that she's all business.

So who is this mysterious girl, and what does her presence mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large? Here's what we know.