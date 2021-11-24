The Iron Man Reference You Missed In The Hawkeye Premiere

"Hawkeye" is finally here, and it wastes no time in introducing Marvel fans to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and her own archery abilities. The show reveals that she's obsessed with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) because she saw him fight the Chitauri at the end of "The Avengers." Thanks to an artistic opening credits sequence, it's clear that Kate spends most of her life training as a martial artist as well as the "world's greatest archer" — as she calls herself. Her happy-go-lucky, spontaneous streak contrasts nicely against Clint Barton's dour reservedness, that's for sure.

The hero is on a well-needed holiday break with his kids when the series picks up, and he's still recovering from the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Clint even gets a little choked up when he's reminded of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) when he watches "Rogers: The Musical" with his family. On the other hand, he's not as affected by seeing one of the actors play Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), but obviously, Clint and Natasha have a much closer relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Clint and Tony, meanwhile, are more like friendly colleagues.

Speaking of Iron Man, there's a surprising reference to the 2008 film in the "Hawkeye" premiere that you might've missed.