Hayao Miyazaki Will Return To Filmmaking With A Grand Animated Fantasy

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most defining contributors to animation in history. His 11 animated films have displayed some of the most beautiful imagery ever put on screen. In fact, Looper even ranked every one among it's 50 Best Anime Movies Of All Time. Now it's been revealed he's set to add more to the photo album for us mere mortals to weep over in what will be his final directorial effort.

Speaking to The New York Times, the legendary director, storyteller, and founder of Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki, has revealed he's set to helm a brand new fantasy film that will stand as the swan song of his astonishing career. It will mark his first directorial effort on a feature film in eight years, and the notoriously press-shy icon is staying as stoic and silent about it as we'd expect him to be. What we do know of the project is that it will take from one of the filmmaker's favorite childhood stories and once again highlight the bond between parent and child.

So we can prepare to sob like always, then? Marvelous.