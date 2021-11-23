What Really Happened To Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars?

It goes without saying that Derek Hough has made a big impression on "Dancing with the Stars" fans all around the world. Having paired up with some notable celebrity dance partners such as Nicole Scherzinger, Ricki Lake, Jennie Garth and more, Hough has won the competition six times (per The Futon Critic), making him the most successful performer in the franchise's history.

Hough's days as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" might be behind him now. However, since 2020, he's used his expertise to advise and critique other participants as one of the show's main judges. The former contestant has been popular among fans in his new role, and many of them will be upset to learn that he's set to miss the current season's finale.

As USA Today points out, though, the reason he won't be able to join Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli for the upcoming episode is pretty understandable. In fact, the announcement is the latest upsetting news to strike the show this season following Suni Lee's health concerns in recent weeks, because it turns out that Hough was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.