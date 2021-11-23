The Surprising Superhero Movie That Sandra Bullock Passed On

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Sandra Bullock revealed that she was approached for a comic book movie role years ago, but her son Louis advised her not to do it. "It was kind of the place that Louis felt I shouldn't be," she said. "And he was actually right. I saw it when it came out and I was like 'Oo! That's unfortunate.'"

Bullock wouldn't reveal the comic book role but did say it wasn't a Marvel or DC property. She shared that her son, now 11, was six-years-old at the time, though, she added that she "forgets [her kids'] ages often." This means she likely turned down the mysterious role around 2016 or 2017. Taking that into account, perhaps it was the lackluster 2019 "Hellboy" reboot that the actor was approached for?

Bullock, however, did directly address rumors of her joining the Spider-Verse as Madame Web, telling Kimmel that Marvel has never approached her. Of course, early signs suggest that Madame Web will be a part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, not the MCU, so maybe the veteran actor was just being careful with her words in the interview?

Regardless, Bullock is an undeniably talented performer and one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and either Marvel or DC would be lucky to work with her on a film. With so many new superhero projects being announced on regular basis these days as well, it may only be a matter of time before Bullock finally joins one of Hollywood's ongoing comic book cinematic universes.