Netflix December 2021 - The Best New Movies And TV Shows To Watch

Netflix has no shortage of original shows coming to the service in December 2021, and the platform's been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. "Squid Game" has dominated the pop culture conversation for several weeks now, and anime fans can't help but discuss the live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop." Which will be the breakout hit of December? There are a couple of worthwhile contenders to keep in the back of your mind.

It should come as no surprise that the holidays can become stressful quickly. When you just need to kick back and unwind, you can do so with the latest season of "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays." It's not as intense as other cooking shows out there, and you can get some ideas for what to bring to your next family gathering.

Of course, if you don't mind something a bit tenser, the second part of "Money Heist" Season 5 will debut on December 3. But that's really just the tip of the iceberg. Here's what else to expect from Netflix going into the next month.

December 1

Lost in Space: Season 3

Are You The One: Season 3

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

December 2

Coyotes

December 3

Coming Out Colton

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

December 9

Bonus Family: Season 4

December 10

Aranyak

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

December 11

The Hungry and the Hairy

December 15

Selling Tampa

December 16

Aggretsuko: Season 4

December 17

The Witcher: Season 2

December 18

Bulgasi: Immortal Souls

December 19

What Happened in Oslo

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

The Silent Sea

December 25

Single's Inferno

December 29

Anxious People

December 30

Kitz

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Coming Soon

Decoupled