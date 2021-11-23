×
Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Netflix December 2021 - The Best New Movies And TV Shows To Watch

Johnny Lawrence teaching karate Netflix/YouTube
By Mike Bedard/Nov. 23, 2021 1:31 pm EST

The start of a new month brings many things. It's time to pay rent and a prime opportunity to look ahead to see what holidays you'll have off from work in the near future. The first of the month also means there's a brand new batch of movies and TV shows making their way onto Netflix, so now's ideal to schedule what you'll be binge-watching for the next 31 days. 

December is the holiday season, and while there's much to look forward to, you'll also likely be very busy. From shopping for presents for loved ones to planning what you'll bring to the family potluck, it may feel like you're being pulled in a thousand different directions coming up. When you have some time just to relax, it's essential to do so with your favorite series or film. From Netflix originals to old classics, the streaming platform has a little something for everyone, and you won't want to miss out on the next "Squid Game."

A bunch of great new shows drop on Netflix in December

Money Heist Season 5, Part 2 Netflix/YouTube

Netflix has no shortage of original shows coming to the service in December 2021, and the platform's been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. "Squid Game" has dominated the pop culture conversation for several weeks now, and anime fans can't help but discuss the live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop." Which will be the breakout hit of December? There are a couple of worthwhile contenders to keep in the back of your mind.

It should come as no surprise that the holidays can become stressful quickly. When you just need to kick back and unwind, you can do so with the latest season of "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays." It's not as intense as other cooking shows out there, and you can get some ideas for what to bring to your next family gathering. 

Of course, if you don't mind something a bit tenser, the second part of "Money Heist" Season 5 will debut on December 3. But that's really just the tip of the iceberg. Here's what else to expect from Netflix going into the next month. 

December 1

Lost in Space: Season 3

Are You The One: Season 3

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN

December 2

Coyotes

December 3

Coming Out Colton

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

December 9

Bonus Family: Season 4

December 10

Aranyak

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

December 11

The Hungry and the Hairy

December 15

Selling Tampa

December 16

Aggretsuko: Season 4

December 17

The Witcher: Season 2

December 18

Bulgasi: Immortal Souls

December 19

What Happened in Oslo

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick

December 24

The Silent Sea

December 25

Single's Inferno

December 29

Anxious People

December 30

Kitz

December 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4

Queer Eye: Season 6

Stay Close

Coming Soon

Decoupled

Netflix goes all in on Christmas movies for 2021

Couple in Single All the Way Netflix/YouTube

December means one thing — every channel known to humankind busts out holiday specials, new and old, to get you into the festive spirit. The likes of The Hallmark Channel and Lifetime may think they have a cornerstone on that market, but Netflix is quickly making headway. Many Christmas titles are coming to the platform in the next 31 days, and most of them are appropriate to watch with the entire family. When you need a break from opening presents, you can relax with a low-stakes flick where you know there's going to be a happy ending.

A few of the movies you'll want to keep on your radar if you love a good holiday film include "Single All the Way," "David and the Elves," and "A California Christmas: City Lights." Each title may be different in its own unique way, but you can be relatively certain there will be ample fare where attractive people fall in love set against a snowy backdrop. But if holiday movies aren't your thing, then never fear! Netflix has a ton of other original movies coming out this month that have nothing to do with the reason for the season.

December 1

The Power of the Dog

December 2

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

December 3

Cobalt Blue

Mixtape

December 6

David and the Elves

December 9

Asakusa Kid

December 10

Anonymously Yours

Back to the Outback

Still Out of My League

Two

The Unforgivable

December 15

The Hand of God

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

December 21

Grumpy Christmas

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don't Look Up

Minnal Murali

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

December 26

Lulli

December 31

The Lost Daughter

Seal Team

Original documentaries and comedy specials will fill you with glee

Money Heist documentary on Netflix Netflix/YouTube

Just when you thought Netflix couldn't possibly offer anything more, there's an array of original documentaries and comedy specials to bear in mind. One of the most highly anticipated docs making its way to the platform offers a behind-the-scenes look of "Money Heist" and the making of Season 5, Volume 2. "Money Heist" has remained one of the platform's most beloved original series, an impressive feat for a non-English language title. Seeing how Volume 2 marks the end of the series, it only seems appropriate for Netflix to make it go out with a bang, giving audiences a glimpse into the making of this title that they may not have seen before.

When you need a good laugh, a few comedy specials are coming out in December 2021 to put on your watchlist. Most notably, Jimmy Carr has a new special titled "His Dark Material" coming out on Christmas Day. Just make sure you put the kids to bed before cuing that one up, as Carr's humor is notorious for being a bit blue.

December 3

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2

December 6

Voir

December 7

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

December 9

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

December 14

Russell Howard: Lubricant

December 16

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

December 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

December 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

December 29

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Netflix is the place for families this December

T. Rex fighting a stegosaurus Netflix/YouTube

The holidays are a time to come together as a family. What do you most enjoy doing with the people closest to you? For some people, family time may involve hiking or looking at Christmas decorations around the neighborhood. For others, the family gathers around the television set to check out the latest buzz on social media. Luckily, Netflix makes it easy to navigate family-friendly viewing choices so that you don't accidentally put on some Jimmy Carr while the kids are around.

One of the most exciting offerings the streaming service has for December is the next season of "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." The show may have begun during the events of "Jurassic World," but it's carved out an intriguing niche for itself within the franchise. From last season, it appeared as though the main kids finally found a way off the island, but it seems as though the dinosaurs lurking about aren't entirely done with them yet as more episodes are on the horizon. 

Here's what else will make for worthwhile viewing when you want something everyone can enjoy.

December 1

Kayko and Kokosh

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2

December 3

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

December 7

Centaurworld: Season 2

Go Dog Go: Season 2

December 14

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming

December 28

World Party Presents: Math!

Netflix will have plenty of classic movies and TV shows, as well

Bo Burnham acting in Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous MTV

You would think the plethora of Netflix original content would be enough for most platforms and their viewing bases. It turns out Netflix was just getting started with the likes of "Money Heist" and "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." There's also a ton of pre-existing content finally coming to the streaming service, and it's bound to put a smile on your face when you see what will soon be readily accessible at your fingertips. 

There's a little something for everyone on deck. Hardcore science-fiction fans can look forward to the time-bending "Looper" coming to the platform, while horror enthusiasts have multiple "Final Destination" films entering the mix. One of the biggest hits for Netflix in 2021 was Bo Burnham's stand-up special, "Inside," and it looks like the platform's striking while the iron's hot. On Christmas Eve, Netflix acquires Burnham's short-lived and criminally-underrated MTV series "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous," so you can see what the comedian was like before he was associated so closely with Jeffrey Bezos.

December 1

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Seasons 3 & 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

December 2

The Alpinist

December 9

Bathtubs Over Broadway

December 10

The Shack

December 11

Fast Color

December 13

Eye in the Sky

December 14

The Future Diary

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

The Giver

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

December 16

Darkest Hour

December 18

Oldboy

December 24

Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous

In with the new, out with the old

Tracy Morgan in The Last O.G. TBS

Of course, with such a plethora of titles making their way onto Netflix, some room has to be made somewhere. As is the case with every month, audiences have to say goodbye to some films and TV shows, but you at least have a little extra time to catch them before they're gone. 

Anyone looking for a good laugh will definitely want to tune in to "The Last O.G." before it leaves on December 3. Tracy Morgan's hit show earned rave reviews, and Morgan is just as funny as ever compared to his days on "Saturday Night Live." On the movie side of things, now's the perfect time to check out the likes of "A Cinderella Story," "American Gangster," and "Spy Kids." One of the biggest movies of all time, "Titanic," is also destined for the Netflix exit cue, as it's leaving at the end of December. That's just a small list of the influential titles leaving that deserve your attention because you never know when, or if, they'll return to Netflix down the road.

December 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

December 4

The Guest

December 7

Before I Fall

December 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

December 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

December 15

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

December 21

Jacob's Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

December 25

Captain Fantastic

December 30

Winchester

December 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Charlie's Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan's Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It... 

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

Recommended