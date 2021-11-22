This Netflix Cowboy Bebop Scene Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" landed on November 19, and it's getting a lot of attention, though not necessarily the good kind like you want. The series is retelling of the popular '90s anime of the same name, and follows Spike Spiegel, played by John Cho, a playboy bounty hunter who travels across the galaxy in search of top-paying criminals alongside his partner, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir).
So far, the series has garnered mixed reviews. IGN wrote that the show "succeeds in unapologetically celebrating and embracing the anime, even if some attempts to add to the storyline fall flat," while IndieWire described it as a "cosmic disaster."
Despite these diametric takes, it seems Netflix users are eating it up, as the series has been sitting at the number two spot on the streaming service's Top 10 list. Despite all that popularity, there's one line from the first season generating all the wrong kind of chatter among the largely receptive fandom.
Fans do not like this Episode 3 line
Fans of Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" have taken to Twitter to discuss the show's quirkiness and its shortcomings, but one tweet from user @Slime11037 about a particular Episode 3 scene has gone viral with over 18,000 likes.
In the scene, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) accuses Woodcock of blackmail and rather than try to deny it, Woodcock replies, "Hmm, damn right it is because, Jet, you are Black and you are male." To provide a bit of context for this line, Woodcock is apparently hitting on Jet, and delivers the line in just, but Twitter users still had plenty to say about it.
User @MeegletheWeegle wrote, "I was enjoying this show a lot until you showed me this."
@BHOPDaMaestro agreed with that assessment: "True story: when I got to this scene, I let out a groan so loud, the whole neighborhood could hear me. I wanted to throw my TV out the window after that."
This probably wasn't the reaction the show's writers were hoping to get out of this episode. Whether you love Netflix's adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" or love to hate it, there's no denying that the series has taken the internet by storm.