This Netflix Cowboy Bebop Scene Is Going Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" landed on November 19, and it's getting a lot of attention, though not necessarily the good kind like you want. The series is retelling of the popular '90s anime of the same name, and follows Spike Spiegel, played by John Cho, a playboy bounty hunter who travels across the galaxy in search of top-paying criminals alongside his partner, Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir).

So far, the series has garnered mixed reviews. IGN wrote that the show "succeeds in unapologetically celebrating and embracing the anime, even if some attempts to add to the storyline fall flat," while IndieWire described it as a "cosmic disaster."

Despite these diametric takes, it seems Netflix users are eating it up, as the series has been sitting at the number two spot on the streaming service's Top 10 list. Despite all that popularity, there's one line from the first season generating all the wrong kind of chatter among the largely receptive fandom.