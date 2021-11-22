Outlander Fans Just Got The Season 6 Release Date News They've Been Waiting For

In the late 1980s, author Diana Gabaldon began working on her "Outlander" saga: a soon-to-be 10 volume book series about the exploits of nurse Claire Fraser who travels from her native 20th-century Britain back to 18th-century Scotland. The first installment, simply titled "Outlander," released in 1991, thus kicking off a run that, at the time of this writing, has propelled her to the ninth entry — 2021's "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone." With such a massive story as that, it's amazing that Hollywood hasn't attempted to adapt it yet. Oh, wait, it has.

"Outlander" debuted on Starz in August of 2014, a mere two months after book eight, "Written in My Own Heart's Blood," first graced bookstore shelves. Boasting a cast that includes Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, and numerous others, this time-travel-infused period piece soon racked up numerous awards and nominations. Not to mention, it has become a favorite of television viewers across the globe. As a result, it's currently up to five seasons and a total of 67 episodes, with several more on the way.

Season 6 of "Outlander" is coming down the pipeline, and thankfully for eager fans, they won't have to wait long to see it.