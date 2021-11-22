The Devastating Death Of Tiger King's Jeff Johnson

Jeff Johnson, whose brief appearance in Netflix's docudrama "Tiger King" made him a notable public figure, has died. Per a statement from the Oklahoma City Police Department released to CNN on November 22, the reptile dealer died by suicide at the age of 58 on September 8.

Per CNN, Police called to the scene for an attempted suicide were informed of the incident by Johnson's spouse, Charity. Johnson still had a pulse when paramedics arrived, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. An incident report obtained by People Magazine asserts that Johnson had no prior history of mental illness.

Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado told CNN through attorneys that he had spoken to Charity Johnson about Jeff Johnson's death.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.