Why Henry Cavill Believes His Superman Arc Is Unfinished

Henry Cavill first appeared as Superman in 2013's "Man of Steel," a film that many thought would launch the DC Comics heroes into a close competition with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While "Man of Steel" received mixed reviews, many appreciated Cavill's take on Kal-El, and hoped to see more of him.

In the time since the release of "Man of Steel," the DC Extended Universe has released a total of 10 films that — in addition to repeated struggles with critics — have simply failed to generate the billions of dollars in box office revenue that executives were likely hoping for, particularly in the case of long-awaited crossovers like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (via Box Office Mojo). As a result, the DC film world has suffered from numerous behind-the-scenes shakeups over the years.

As of this moment, Zack Snyder is no longer involved in DC films, and Ben Affleck is mostly retired from the role of Batman, outside of (presumably) one final appearance in the upcoming multiverse film "The Flash." Additionally, there are a number of other projects set to focus on the famous last son of Krypton without Cavill's involvement, including one where Michael B. Jordan appears primed to take on the role of Val-Zod, an alternate version of Superman.

In short, the original concept of the Snyderverse, in which Cavill's Superman exists, is in tatters. However, plenty of fans are continuing to ask the question: Will Henry Cavill ever don the red cape again?