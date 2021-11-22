Kevin Feige Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Big Vision For Hawkeye
Marvel's upcoming Disney+ show, "Hawkeye," is mere days away from its premiere, with the series' first two episodes set to be released on the streaming service on November 24. The show is comprised of six episodes, with its finale debuting on Wednesday, December 22.
Created by Jonathan Igla, "Hawkeye" takes place after the events of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Set in New York City, the series follows the adventures of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a skilled archer and aspiring superhero, in order to stop some remaining enemies from his past. "Hawkeye" is also, notably, set during the December holiday season, with Clint's desire to make it home to his family in time for Christmas serving as a major motivation for the character throughout the series.
Now, in anticipation of the show's long-awaited premiere, Marvel Studios president and "Hawkeye" producer Kevin Feige has revealed exactly what his hopes are for the new series.
Kevin Feige wants Hawkeye to become a Christmastime staple
While speaking with Entertainment Tonight interviewer Matt Cohen, Kevin Feige acknowledged that he and Marvel Studios hope that, by setting "Hawkeye" during the holiday season, the series will become part of viewers' annual rotation of Christmas titles.
Showing his enthusiasm for the show's holiday story, Feige said, "It's fun, we've always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in 'Iron Man 3' that was our Christmas story. Nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story. I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season. I love that it's debuting just before Thanksgiving. It concludes just before Christmas."
Feige also discussed his excitement over finally bringing a "title Avenger" to Disney+, and revealed why he believes Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's shared involvement in "Hawkeye" plays a part in the show's success as a Christmastime series. "For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he's the reason to do it," Feige said. "Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it's that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays."
Marvel fans will, of course, get to start enjoying the show's playful holiday adventures for themselves when "Hawkeye" makes its Disney+ premiere on Wednesday, November 24.