Kevin Feige Confirms What We Suspected All Along About His Big Vision For Hawkeye

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight interviewer Matt Cohen, Kevin Feige acknowledged that he and Marvel Studios hope that, by setting "Hawkeye" during the holiday season, the series will become part of viewers' annual rotation of Christmas titles.

Showing his enthusiasm for the show's holiday story, Feige said, "It's fun, we've always wanted to do a story [at Christmas]. We had a little bit in 'Iron Man 3' that was our Christmas story. Nobody really looks at it as a [Christmas story], we sort of consider that a Christmas movie. But this, unabashedly, is a holiday story. I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season. I love that it's debuting just before Thanksgiving. It concludes just before Christmas."

Feige also discussed his excitement over finally bringing a "title Avenger" to Disney+, and revealed why he believes Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's shared involvement in "Hawkeye" plays a part in the show's success as a Christmastime series. "For the first time, you get a title Avenger on Disney+, which is great. Jeremy Renner, of course, is the best, and he's the reason to do it," Feige said. "Thankfully, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we got her to play Kate Bishop, and it's that pairing that I think is gonna make for very happy holidays."

Marvel fans will, of course, get to start enjoying the show's playful holiday adventures for themselves when "Hawkeye" makes its Disney+ premiere on Wednesday, November 24.