Chloe Grace Moretz Navigates A Post-Apocalyptic World In The First Trailer For Mother/Android

The trailer starts off with a small moment. Georgia wakes up in a tent feeling the discomforts of pregnancy. Sam gently reminds her that they need to get up and keep moving. Soon, it becomes clear why. A menacing-looking android starts pursuing them, and Georgia and Sam have to scramble onto their dirt bike to escape.

Next, we get a flashback to how this whole mess started. Blue-eyed androids had become part of the fabric of everyday life. We see one serving as a butler to a group of people having a holiday party. "In a perfect world, none of this would have happened," Georgia narrates as the android-butler suddenly becomes violent. The android uprising begins.

Then, the trailer lays out Georgia and Sam's journey. They're traveling through the android-infested "No Man's Land" to Boston, which is the only safe haven left. Along the way they meet a human militia leader who warns them that they're up against an enemy that literally never sleeps.

There are several shots of Georgia and Sam evading more eerily blue-eyed cyborgs, while various characters expound on the stakes of the situation. The future of humanity looks bleak, and most humans feel like their species is on the verge of extinction. The one thing keeping Georgia going is her unborn child. "My son, I'm going to give you the one thing I have left: a chance," Georgia says.

Will they make it to safety? Find out when "Mother/Android" premieres on Hulu on December 17, 2021.