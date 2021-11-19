Don Johnson And Cheech Marin Return In The Nash Bridges Movie Trailer

"Nash Bridges" fandom will be happy to know both Don Johnson and Cheech Marin are front and center for the bulk of that trailer, signaling the dynamic crime-fighting duo will not be ceding much screen time to new faces in the revival movie. They'll be even happier to know a 20-year absence hasn't diminished the uncanny chemistry between the stars. If anything, their chemistry is stronger than ever with the new trailer fronting loads of the same quippy energy that made "Nash Bridges" so much fun to watch.

As for what Nash and Joe are up to in the trailer, they've both understandably retired from the SFPD as it opens, with the former passing his days quietly, and the latter going full Cheech by running a marijuana dispensary. The duo is called back into action thanks to a series of grisly Bay Area murders that have so-far stumped the SFPD elite, who are hoping Nash and Joe can crack the case with some old-school police work. Once back in the fold, they find the SFPD has changed dramatically, and promptly set off on an fast-talking, punch-throwing, car-crashing, buddy-cop thrill-ride the likes of which were all the rage in the '80s and '90s— a fact cheekily noted by one of their new co-workers in the trailer itself.

All in, the new "Nash Bridges" looks a lot like the old "Nash Bridges." And that should come as welcome news for fans of the beloved '90s series.