The Walking Dead Lawsuit Takes An Unexpected Turn

AMC's "The Walking Dead" is a television staple and has been for over a decade. The small screen zombie drama has extended itself to a whopping 11 seasons and aims to wrap up in 2022, putting to rest one of the most incredible TV tenures of all time. At this point, the legacy of "TWD" spans the globe, with millions of fans behind it — many of which boast an encyclopedic knowledge of the program. However, an important bit of information they may have missed is that the series has found itself at the center of courtroom drama for years.

Arguably the most well-known of the surprisingly plentiful "Walking Dead" court cases centers on Frank Darabont, who helped shape the show into what it is today during its first season and some of the second. His 2011 firing by AMC due to budget cuts set the stage for their legal battle, with the showrunner claiming that the network shorted him and the Creative Artists Agency on profits. It ultimately wrapped up in July of 2021 — eight years after it officially began — when AMC paid out a $200 million settlement, but the court isn't adjourned just yet.

In a move no one saw coming a mere four months removed from the end of the Darabont-AMC saga, the latter has opened up a whole new litigious can of worms.