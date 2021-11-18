The Real Reason Nicholas Hoult Got Replaced As A Mission: Impossible Villain

Over the years, Hollywood has seen its fair share of Nicholas Hoult. Born in Wokingham, England, Hoult got his start as a child actor in 1996 with the film "Intimate Relations," where he acted opposite names like Julie Walters, Rupert Graves, and Matthew Walker (via IMDb). Since then, Hoult has been seen in a variety of projects. He's best known for films like "About a Boy," "Mad Max: Fury Road" (where he played Nux), and his four-movie tenure as Beast starting in "X-Men: First Class." He played a love-sick zombie in the horror rom-com "Warm Bodies," and appeared in more than one TV series, including "The Great" and "The Walking Dead."

Most recently, he even had the option to play the villain in the upcoming seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie. He was a hair away from taking the role but was forced to drop the project due to outside circumstances. The filmmakers would later replace him. Now, that may sound cryptic, but the real reason Nicholas Hoult got replaced as a "Mission: Impossible" villain is a bit more mundane than one might imagine.