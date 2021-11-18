Get Your First Look At The Paramount+ Feature South Park: Post Covid

The short trailer begins in typical "South Park" style, with a foul-mouthed Cartman cracking up his class. But it soon transitions behind the text "What Will The Future Hold?" to show an adult Stan and Kyle, reconnecting — perhaps for the first time in a while. Kyle, whose wall is adorned with his psychology diploma from the University of Colorado, reminds Stan that they once said they would always be there for one another when things got bad.

"What happened?" Stan asks. And how is it Cartman's fault, the viewers at home might add.

"South Park: Post Covid" is just the second "South Park" film, and the first film the duo of Parker and Stone have worked on together since "Team America: World Police." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair don't seem entirely comfortable with the term "movies" for this and the other thirteen Paramount+ projects they'll be doing. "With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed," Parker said. "They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math."

Stone added that "hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at....They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale."

"South Park" fans will be able to see for themselves what that means when "South Park: Post Covid" releases this Thanksgiving, November 25, on Paramount+.