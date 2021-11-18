Is There A New Law & Order: Organized Crime Episode Tonight? (November 18, 2021)

NBC's latest crime series "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been totally revamping the franchise and setting it on a new path. But of course, the old familiar face of Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler is back and more traumatized than ever. Unlike the typical "Law & Order" story structure, the cases in "Organized Crime" tend to last throughout several episodes, leading to a more serialized experience that most Dick Wolf fans are used to. This has allowed for more character development — such as watching Stabler slip deeper into an identity crisis, or turning the villainous criminals into main characters in their own rights.

Last week, NBC aired the eighth episode in the second season, entitled "Ashes to Ashes." The episode had everything that makes "Law & Order" great — explosions, plot twists, divisions of loyalty. At the end of the most recent episode, we saw Stabler leave his undercover life in the Albanian drug ring, forsaking his identity as Eddie "Ashes" Wagner. While it might seem like a relief for Stabler to escape the all-consuming mission, he's having a hard time letting go of his new mobster identity.

This all begs the question: Are we going to get some resolution tonight?