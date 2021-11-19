Shows Like Hellbound That Supernatural Thriller Fans Need To Watch Next

K-Dramas have been on a real upswing of popularity in the West, and Netflix's "Hellbound" offers further proof of that. Written by Choi Kyu-sok and directed by prominent action-horror helmer Yeon Sang-ho (better known for the soon-to-be-remade hit zombie flick "Train to Busan"), the six-episode South Korean production takes as its starting point a bizarre supernatural occurrence: One day, out of nowhere, creatures begin to appear on Earth and wield seeming divine powers to condemn people to hell en masse.

Based on Yeon's eponymous webtoon, the series is drawing critical and fan attention both for its unique premise and for the haunting, effective way that premise is explored — much like "Train to Busan," the script and direction pay mind to the sheer terror of the situation as well as to its myriad social and political ramifications. It's a gripping, impossible-to-drop dark fantasy saga with elements of horror, thriller, action, and crime mystery sprinkled all throughout, and absolutely worth a watch if you count yourself as a fan of the supernatural.

If "Hellbound" is already your new TV obsession, meanwhile, we bring good news: There are plenty of great shows in a similar vein you can check out next, South Korean or otherwise. Here are a few of them.