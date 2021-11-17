Willem Dafoe 'Scared' Tom Holland On The Set Of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Everyone is talking about "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and it's not hard to see why. After months on end of online speculation, leaks, rumors, and no shortage of wishful thinking, we're now two trailers deep, and neither has disappointed. Although, while this is supposed to be a movie about Spider-Man (Tom Holland) — or potentially multiple –, one can't help but feel as though he's taking a backseat to a few other characters. Aside from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the wall-crawler's plethora of rogues from across time and space have also taken the spotlight.

Thanks to an allegedly botched spell, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man have torn the multiverse wide open. Numerous sinister villains are now entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe one after the other, which is certainly bad news for our heroes. However, from a fan perspective, this situation is the stuff of dreams, seeing as the actors behind the horde of bad guys are all reprising their roles from the two previous live-action "Spider-Man" continuities. That even includes the first-ever cinematic Spidey foe: Green Goblin.

Almost 20 years past his first performance as Norman Osborn in "Spider-Man," Willem Dafoe will once again don the jade armor and dish out pumpkin bombs. This time around though, the Spider-Man he's working alongside is Tom Holland, whom Dafoe once scared on the "No Way Home" set.