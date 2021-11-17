See The Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars React To The New Trailer

When discussions of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2021 arise, one would be remiss not to mention director Jon Watts' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Within the past several months, it has gone from just another Spider-Man (Tom Holland) adventure to arguably the most talked-about and speculated-on Marvel Cinematic Universe installment to date. This was the case before we'd seen anything from the film itself, but once the first trailer hit the internet, the hype reached a whole new level.

Between a couple of new, sleek Spider-Man suits, the return of Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius, and some implied multiverse shenanigans, MCU fans didn't know what to do with themselves upon seeing the inaugural "No Way Home" teaser. Well, that's not entirely true, seeing as mere days after it was released, they were hard at work campaigning for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to put out a second one. On November 16, 2021, the fandom got its wish, and social media promptly lost its collective mind once again.

Marvel die-hards were clearly excited to see the latest "No Way Home" trailer, and they weren't alone. The main cast — Jacob Batalon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya — had equally eager reactions upon checking it out.