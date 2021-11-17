What Time Will Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 Hit Netflix?

The Spanish series "Money Heist" (or "La Casa De Papel") has been enchanting international Netflix viewers since it first debuted on the streaming platform in 2017. The show was a success for the streamer after flopping when it aired in Spain on Antenna 3 (per The Washington Post).

The tense program is about a group of thieves individually recruited by the enigmatically named The Professor (Álvaro Morte). He plans on breaking into The Royal Mint of Spain and stealing €984 million with the help of his fellow thieves. Each member of the mission has a reason to participate in the heist and a purpose on the team; Silene Oliveira (Úrsula Corberó) serves as the series' narrator; she's a thief with nothing left to lose after her boyfriend was killed by a security guard during their last robbery. Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) is The Professor's second-in-command. Agustín Ramos (Paco Tous) is a miner. Ágata Jiménez (Alba Flores) is a counterfeiter. Aníbal Cortés (Miguel Herrán) is the team hacker. Ricardo Ramos (Jaime Lorente) is the son of Mirko Dragic (Darko Perić). Each team member is nicknamed after a different city.

Things do not go smoothly in spite of months of preplanning, and the majority of the team find themselves locked within the bank. Loyalties between the group's hostages, the members of The Professor's team, and even the police shift rapidly as the hours tick by in near real-time.

With the second half of its fifth season ready to be released, fans of the program might be wondering when exactly they'll be able to watch it. Here's when you'll be able to watch the second half of Season 5 of "Money Heist."