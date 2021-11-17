What Time Will Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 Hit Netflix?
The Spanish series "Money Heist" (or "La Casa De Papel") has been enchanting international Netflix viewers since it first debuted on the streaming platform in 2017. The show was a success for the streamer after flopping when it aired in Spain on Antenna 3 (per The Washington Post).
The tense program is about a group of thieves individually recruited by the enigmatically named The Professor (Álvaro Morte). He plans on breaking into The Royal Mint of Spain and stealing €984 million with the help of his fellow thieves. Each member of the mission has a reason to participate in the heist and a purpose on the team; Silene Oliveira (Úrsula Corberó) serves as the series' narrator; she's a thief with nothing left to lose after her boyfriend was killed by a security guard during their last robbery. Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) is The Professor's second-in-command. Agustín Ramos (Paco Tous) is a miner. Ágata Jiménez (Alba Flores) is a counterfeiter. Aníbal Cortés (Miguel Herrán) is the team hacker. Ricardo Ramos (Jaime Lorente) is the son of Mirko Dragic (Darko Perić). Each team member is nicknamed after a different city.
Things do not go smoothly in spite of months of preplanning, and the majority of the team find themselves locked within the bank. Loyalties between the group's hostages, the members of The Professor's team, and even the police shift rapidly as the hours tick by in near real-time.
With the second half of its fifth season ready to be released, fans of the program might be wondering when exactly they'll be able to watch it. Here's when you'll be able to watch the second half of Season 5 of "Money Heist."
The show will begin streaming on December 3
The rest of this article contains major spoilers for "Money Heist" Season 5, Episode 5 "Lives Many Lives."
Thanks to What's on Netflix, we already know that the latter half of Season 5 of "Money Heist" will debut on December 3. Since, via Newsweek, Netflix releases new series and films at midnight Pacific time on Fridays, fans will be able to watch "Money Heist" at 12 midnight sharp in that time zone. Other regions will likely unlock the series at a corresponding time of night. If you live on the east coast, that means you'll have to stay up until 3 a.m. to watch the show.
Fans of "Money Heist" will likely find the wait well worth it, as they'll finally find out what happens after Season 5's shocking midseason finale. Episode 5 fills the audience in on Silene/Tokyo's tragic backstory and explores her relationship with Aníbal/Rio. The heist passes its 100-hour mark, with the media, the Spanish army, and bank executives circling the complex. The Spanish Army attacks the group of robbers, which leads to Silene's apparent death by noble sacrifice. This occurs when she blows up baddie César Gandía (José Manuel Poga) with multiple grenades attached to her person after she is shot by snipers. Per a recent trailer for the half-season, it appears the team will be stuck struggling with what Silene's death means to the team at large.
Fans will find out if any of The Professor's recruits make it out of the bank alive on December 3, 12 a.m. PST.